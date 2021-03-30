Naveen Andrews Joins Amanda Seyfried In ‘The Dropout’ Hulu Limited Series About Disgraced Theranos Founder

Lost alum Naveen Andrews is set as a lead opposite Amanda Seyfried in Hulu’s limited drama series The Dropout, based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

Andrews will play Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ business partner and secret boyfriend throughout the rise and fall of Theranos.

Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried), the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos, was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Executive producing The Dropout are showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who has been driving the project, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.

Seyfried will also serve as a producer on the project, from Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and Searchlight, which is eyeing a summer start.

Andrews is known for his role in J.J Abrams’ ABC series hit Lost and Anthony Minghella-directed The English Patient. He also starred in the Wachowskis’ Sense8 series for Netflix. Andrews is repped by The Gersh Agency, Ellen Meyer Management and attorney Rick Genow.