‘National Parks’: Tiffany Dupont Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Dupont (Brian Banks) is set as a series regular opposite Billy Campbell, Angel Parker and Gerardo Celasco in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Dupont will play Talia, a quick-witted ISB Special Agent and wildlife expert whose tenacity and attention to detail make her a vital part of the ISB team.

2021 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

In addition to Campbell, Parker and Celasco, Dupont joins previously announced series regulars Ashleigh Sharpe Chestnut and Blu Hunt.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

Dupont’s credits include a recurring role on Freeform’s Good Trouble, as well as recurring roles on 9-1-1, Proven Innocent and Star. On the film side, she had a lead role opposite Greg Kinnear and Aldis Hodge in the Tom Shadyac-directed drama Brian Banks. Dupont is repped by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Mark Wetzstein at Sloane, Offer.