‘National Parks’: ‘Scandal’ Alum Guillermo Diaz Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal and United We Fall alum Guillermo Diaz is returning to ABC with a series regular role on National Parks, the network’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Diaz joins previously announced series regulars Billy Campbell, Angel Parker, Gerardo Celasco, Ashleigh Sharpe Chestnut, Blu Hunt and Tiffany Dupont.

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Diaz will play Vic, a Special Agent and ISB’s unflappable helicopter pilot and botanist who uses these unique skills to investigate and solve crime inside the national parks.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

Diaz starred for seven seasons as Huck on ABC’s hit series Scandal and also starred on the ABC comedy United We Fall. He also guest-starred or recurred on I Know This Much Is True, Law & Order: SVU, High Maintenance and Broad City, among others. Diaz is repped by Innovative Artists, Door 24 and Meghan Schumacher Management.