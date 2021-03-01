‘National Parks’: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut & Blu Hunt Join ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) and Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) are set as series regulars opposite Billy Campbell, Angel Parker and Gerardo Celasco in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Chestnut will play Penny Stanton, a rookie ISB Special Agent eager to take on any challenge and prove herself capable both in physical prowess and with her ability to solve problems by making human connections with others.

Hunt will portray Nore Yazzie, a fun-loving National Park Service Park Ranger who assists the ISB with their cases inside Yosemite National Park.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

Chestnut recently recurred on Freeform’s Cruel Summer and guest-starred on Fox’s Prodigal Son. She’s repped by D2 Management and APA.

Hunt was recently seen in a lead role in Fox/Marvel’s The New Mutants and in the Netflix series Another Life. She’s also known for her recurring role as The Hollow on the CW’s The Originals. Hunt is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency & Jackoway Austen Tyerman.