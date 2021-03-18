Natalie Erika James To Direct Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ For Paramount Players, Sunday Night Productions And Platinum Dunes

After receiving rave reviews for her Sundance thriller Relic, Natalie Erika James has found her first major studio movie as sources tell Deadline she has been tapped to direct Apartment 7A for Paramount Players. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night Productions. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing via Platinum Dunes.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a psychological thriller. James is co-writing Christian White based off a script by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday Night Productions and Alex Ginno is overseeing for Platinum Dunes.

Following the success of A Quiet Place, Krasinski, Bay, Fuller and Form quickly began looking for other projects in the vein of that genre to develop as features and Apartment 7A was one scripts to come there way that they quickly attached themselves to. With A Quiet Place 2 now in the can, development on Apartment 7A picked up and with James attachment the hope is to move fast to get it into production this year.

As for James, the rising star in the directing world was one of the hotter directors in the marketplace following the premiere of her own thriller Relic at the Sundance Film Festival. Produced by AGBO, Nine Stories and Carver Films, the film earned strong praise and caught the attention of execs around town who moved quickly at the opportunity to work with her with Paramount ultimately landing her for Apartment 7A.

James is currently writing The Unsound at Netflix with Mångata and BOOM! Studios producing, with David F. Sandberg attached to direct. Her 29 Mole Street landed atop the 2019 BloodList and Hit List, and she was previously staffed on the Netflix series Green Beret’s Guide To Surviving the Apocalypse. She is represented by CAA and Grandview.