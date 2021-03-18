Missy Birns-Halperin Named Head Of Talent Development & Casting For Discovery+

Former Nat Geo Partners and longtime Fox Broadcasting talent exec Missy Birns-Halperin has moved to Discovery as Head of Talent Development and Casting for Discovery+, a role created specifically for the global streaming service.

Reporting to David Leavy, Discovery’s Chief Corporate Operating Officer, Birns-Halperin is responsible for casting celebrity talent worldwide in discovery+ original series and specials. She also will serve as a liaison, connecting talent with discovery+ teams, including programming, marketing, development, communications and social good.

“Missy is one of the industry’s most-respected relationship builders, connectors and creative partners. As discovery+ continues to expand its premium storytelling, we hope to attract even more of the world’s top personalities, celebrities and talent to our new streaming service. With Missy leading the effort, our aspirations are for discovery+ to be that trusted home for the world’s biggest stars to reach a global audience with amazing, passionate and authentic stories,” said Leavy.

Birns-Halperin will be based out of Discovery’s Los Angeles offices. Prior to joining Discovery, she served as EVP, Global Talent Strategy for National Geographic Partners, propelling National Geographic talent into the entertainment world, while also bringing high-profile entertainment talent to the brand. Birns-Halperin also spent nearly three decades leading talent relations for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

Said Birns-Halperin: “discovery+ has hit the ground running. I am both honored and excited to join their incredible team. They offer a unique opportunity for talent to showcase their authentic stories, passions, dreams and purpose-driven work, as demonstrated by the exceptional stars and storytellers already in their family. I learned long ago that creating a warm and welcoming environment for talent allows for strong and trustworthy bonds. I look forward to collaborating with everyone at Discovery and bringing my decades of relationships and experience along for the ride.”