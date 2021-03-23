Naomie Harris To Star In ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Showtime Series

Oscar nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight) is set to star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in the upcoming drama series The Man Who Fell to Earth, which recently moved from CBS All Access/Paramount+ to Showtime.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and, with executive producer John Hlavin, will serve as showrunners. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series, produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly, is scheduled to begin production in London this spring and will premiere on Showtime in 2022.

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” said Kurtzman, Lumet and Hlavin. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Harris was nominated for Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for her work in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. She recently wrapped production on the feature Swan Song, re-teaming with her Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali. She will next be seen in Venom 2 and reprising her role as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die.

She is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership and Untitled Entertainment.