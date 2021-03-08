Naomi Scott, Olivia Cooke & Bel Powley Lead ‘Soft Voice’ Podcast From QCode

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Scott (Aladdin), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), and Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl) are starring in and executive-producing dark-comedy thriller podcast series Soft Voice.

The story follows a young woman (Scott) with a voice in her head that tells her what to do, leading to her extraordinary success. One day, the voice disappears — and a new one takes over.

Heralding from LA-based audio studio QCode, the 10-episode series is created by James Bloor. The drama will launch from March 17 on most major pod platforms.

Also exec-producing are Jordan Spence, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Rob Herting, and David Henning. Scott and Jordan Spence are producing the project under their New Name banner.

QCode was recently nominated for nine Ambie Awards including Podcast of the Year for drama Dirty Diana with Demi Moore. The company is also starting to turn a number of its audio series into TV and films.

