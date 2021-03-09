Nancy Grace Signs New Deal With Fox Nation, Will Host ‘America’s Most Wanted Overtime’

Nancy Grace will host a new series for Fox Nation called America’s Most Wanted Overtime, tied to the Fox network airing of America’s Most Wanted, and she also has signed a new multiyear deal in which she will continue Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

America’s Most Wanted Overtime will debut at 10 PM ET on March 15, and will run after the season premiere of America’s Most Wanted, which is hosted by Elizabeth Vargas. Overtime will take a deeper dive into the cases the cases on the show, with chief investigators, law enforcement experts and victims’ family members.

Grace’s new series will be released under the streaming service’s Fox Justice banner.

Grace also appears as a regular guest on Fox News Channel, and recently presented a Fox Nation tribute special to Larry King, her mentor and former colleague. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace is a daily SiriusXM radio show that started simulcasting on Fox Nation in January, 2020 . Grace also has helmed specials for Fox Nation including A Tiger King Investigation, A Ghislaine Maxwell Investigation and A Fort Hood Investigation.

Grace previously hosted a show for A&E, Grace vs. Abrams, and CNN HLN’s Nancy Grace from 2005 to 2016. She also is the founder and publisher of CrimeOnline.com. She is a former prosecutor who worked at the Atlanta-Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s office, focusing on felony cases involving murder, rape, child molestation and arson.