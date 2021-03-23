‘Naked Attraction’, ‘Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine’ & ‘Generation Porn’ Head To Discovery+ In Bumper Deal With All3Media International

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ has struck a deal with British distributor that will see more than 250 hours of content airing on the platform.

Titles included in the agreement include controversial factual entertainment series Naked Attraction, travelogue Gordon Ramsey on Cocaine and doc series Generation Porn.

It is part of the same arrangement that saw Studio Lambert’s Race Across The World launch on the nascent streaming service as well as a slew of Gordon Ramsay programming including The F Word, Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape, Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars and Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait.

The deal is a multi-territory agreement and covers the U.S. as well as a number of other countries. Race Across The World, for instance, has been picked up in India, Italy and Spain as well as the States and Naked Attraction is available across Scandinavia, Poland and the Netherlands.

It also includes The Undateables, produced by All3Media’s Betty, covering 11 seasons of the sweet disability dating format. The show will launch in the U.S. later this year.

It comes as Discovery+ is stocking up on third party content with volume deals with the likes of Warner Bros, A&E, History and Lifetime as well as an exclusive natural history deal with the BBC.

“Discovery is uniquely positioned to mobilize international streaming growth and provide a global platform for All3’s beloved series, which pair perfectly with our massive library of local-language originals,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery. “We know our fans will love these projects and we’re thrilled to continue to grow our business with All3.”

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, added, “As the way we consume all genres of content continues to evolve, the roll out of Discovery+ around the world represents a fantastic opportunity to bring premium non-scripted content to a brand-new audience. People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles – so we’re very pleased that this diverse selection of titles will be available in multiple territories and forges our partnership with Discovery +.”