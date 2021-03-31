Irish Actress Nadia Forde Creates Comedy ‘The Lido’ For Ireland’s RTÉ

EXCLUSIVE: Irish actress and model Nadia Forde (Once Upon a Time in London, Republic of Telly) has created Dublin-set comedy The Lido for Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ.

Based on Forde’s own family history, the series centers on an Italian-run Fish and Chip shop in 1980s Dublin, as well as family relationships and rivalries in the Italian-Irish community. Dealing with themes including immigration, equality, and family loyalty, it is described as heartwarming and charming.

Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair (Neon) has been attached as the lead writer, while Eamann Westland is also part of the writers’ room. The Lido is a co-production between Stephen McCormack’s Reflektor Media and Matt Scott’s Play Human, and will be made in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen.

McCormack and Scott produce. Justin Healy, an executive producer for comedy commissioning at RTÉ, is the executive producer. Ursula Devine represents Northern Ireland Screen on the project.