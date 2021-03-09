Mubi Takes UK, Ireland & Turkey Rights To Céline Sciamma’s Berlin Hit ‘Petite Maman’

Arthouse streamer and distributor Mubi has acquired all rights for Céline Sciamma’s well-received Berlin Film Festival title Petite Maman for the UK, Ireland and Turkey.

Sciamma’s follow-up to Cannes hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire, tells the story of 8-year-old Nelly who has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mother, Marion, used to play and built the treehouse she’s heard so much about. One day her mother abruptly leaves and Nelly meets a girl her own age, named Marion, in the woods building a treehouse.

Written and directed by festival favourite Sciamma, the film was shot by cinematographer Claire Mathon, Sciamma’s frequent collaborator, and produced by Bénédicte Couvreur of Lilies Films.

Cast includes Gabrielle Sanz, Joséphine Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Margot Abascal, and Stéphane Varupenne. Mk2 is handling international sales.

Upcoming theatrical releases for Mubi in the UK and Ireland include Limbo, Michel Franco’s New Order, Ninja Thyberg’s Sundance hit Pleasure and First Cow from Kelly Reichardt.