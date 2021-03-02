Arthouse Streamer MUBI Hires Kino Lorber, Alamo Drafthouse, Studiocanal Execs For U.S. & UK

EXCLUSIVE: Arthouse streamer MUBI has made three hires to its U.S. and UK teams.

Corey Wilson has joined as Director of Marketing, U.S; Chris Mason Wells joins as Director of Distribution, U.S.; and Natalie Ralph has been hired as Director of Distribution, UK.

Wilson joins from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, where he served as Director of Brand Partnerships and Sponsorship. There he developed and expanded national studio and entertainment partnerships for the company. Prior to Alamo Drafthouse, he helped develop and lead digital marketing strategies at NBCUniversal-owned Fandango.

New York-based Mason Wells joins from U.S. distributor Kino Lorber, where he served as Director of Theatrical Sales. Previously Wells was Director of Programming for the Quad Cinema in New York, and has curated film series for the IFC Center, Anthology Film Archives, and BAM.

Based in London, Ralph joins after six years at Studiocanal UK, where she worked most recently as Senior Sales Manager on theatrical releases including Room, Paddington 2, and Legend, and more recently, Parasite and Saint Maud for the UK/Ireland market. Prior to that, Ralph held distribution roles at Soda Pictures and the BFI.

Upcoming releases for MUBI in the UK include Limbo, Michel Franco’s New Order, Shiva Baby from Emma Seligman, recent Sundance hit Pleasure, and the well-received First Cow from Kelly Reichardt, which MUBI holds all rights for internationally.

In the next few months in the U.S., MUBI will be releasing Magnus von Horn’s Sweat, Max Richter’s Sleep, and State Funeral from Sergey Loznitsa.

Recent MUBI Releases include Beginning, Georgia’s entry for the Academy Awards, Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, Cathy Yan’s debut feature Dead Pigs, and MUBI’s co-production Farewell Amor, from BAFTA Breakthrough honoree and Sundance Momentum Fellow Ekwa Msangi.