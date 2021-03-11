MTV Movie & TV Awards Set Live Return With Los Angeles Show

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will make its return live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, MTV announced today.

Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced by MTV at a later date.

The night following the awards ceremony, MTV will debut what it is calling “a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television.” Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, airing Monday, May 17, will celebrate “the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.”

The Unscripted special follows last December’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, a 90-minute special about memorable moments in film and TV history from the 1980s until present day.

With the introduction of a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and California state and local officials announcing Wednesday that they are working on a “Green” tier of the state’s reopening plan, it’s feasible that by May MTV could pull off a fairly robust live show with some kind of audience and even a red carpet. Outdoor event venues are expected to get the go-ahead for limited reopenings this weekend.