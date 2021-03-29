MSNBC Rebrands Daytime ‘Live’ Shows With ‘Reports’ Title

MSNBC is rebranding its daytime MSNBC Live newscasts as MSNBC Reports, part of an effort to distinguish its news programming from analysis shows in the late afternoon and evenings.

The daytime schedule is not changing, but the MSNBC Live banner will be eliminated in favor of featuring the name of each hour’s anchor in the title along with “Reports” to show that the personalities are network journalists. So the daytime programming will start with Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 AM ET, followed by Hallie Jackson Reports, then Craig Melvin Reports. Andrea Mitchell’s show at noon will remain Andrea Mitchell Reports, as will MTP Daily with Chuck Todd.

The afternoon will feature Katy Tur Reports at 2 PM ET, followed by Ayman Mohyeldin Reports. Weekends will feature Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser Report from 6 to 8 AM, Alex Witt Reports from noon to 3 PM ET, and Yasmin Vossoughian Reports from 3 to 5 PM.

When she became president of MSNBC on Feb. 1, Rashida Jones wrote in a memo to staffers that a key priority for 2021 was to “make sure news consumers clearly understand the value of – and differences between – the two main types of content we offer: coverage of live and breaking news, and insightful analysis and perspectives.”