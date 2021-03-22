‘Mr. Mayor’ Renewed At NBC For Season 2

Ted Danson is getting another season in charge of Los Angeles after NBC renewed freshman comedy Mr. Mayor.

The comedy, from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, was hit by the Covid-19 production shutdown last year and was only able to film nine of its 13 episode order. It premiered on January 7 2021.

NBC touted the digital and catch up success of the pilot, which grew to a 3.7 in the 18-49 demo and 16M total viewers, adding the half-hour show was its best Thursday comedy launch in total live+7 day viewers since the premiere of the Will & Grace revival in 2017.

It marks the first comedy renewal of the season for NBC, which also premiered Young Rock and Kenan earlier this year, and comes as Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are coming to an end.

It stars Danson as a retired businessman, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s still got it. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic turned deputy mayor, played by Holly Hunter and connect with his teenage daughter, played by Kyla Kenedy, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

Bobby Moynihan stars as Jayden Kwapis, Neil’s communications director whose bumbling personality hides his street smarts and political instincts, Vella Lovell plays chief of staff Mikaela Shaw, and Mike Cabellon plays chief strategist Tommy Tomás.

Mr. Mayor is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of Mr. Mayor and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.” We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”