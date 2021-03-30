‘Mortal Kombat’ Going A Week Later In April, Leaving Breathing Room For ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

New Line’s Mortal Kombat is opening on April 23 now, not April 16.

Last minute decision comes as Warner Bros. is about to sop up $20M-$30M over the next five days from the opening of Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong which will rep the biggest domestic B.O. opening during the pandemic.

Also, given the heat on Mortal Kombat –the pic’s red trailer had the most views ever for a red band trailer at 116M– each week that passes brings the opportunity that seating capacity restrictions will ease greatly, allowing more moviegoers to enjoy the feature on the big screen. It’s bound to be another big one for Warner Bros at the B.O. even though it’s also available on HBO Max.

Disney’s pushing of Marvel’s Black Widow from May 7 to July 9 also leaves more room for Mortal Kombat to leg out.