Dr. Holly Carter’s Relevé Teams With Revelations Entertainment For Docuseries ‘History In Color’

EXCLUSIVE: Relevé Entertainment is partnering with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment to develop and produce the seven-part docuseries History in Color, which will explore the contributions of African American trailblazers, disruptors and unknown heroes who rejected the status quo and changed the course of modern history.

Each episode of History in Color is directed by a leading African American icon and is a personal exploration of the lives of often-unknown people who blazed the trail. Each episode will focus on a distinct discipline: Entertainment, Business, Science, Armed Forces, Education, Sports, and Faith. Oscar winner Freeman will direct the premier episode.

Dr. Holly Carter, Founder and CEO of Relevé Entertainment, said, “I’m really proud to bring this project to life. This pivotal time in history affords us a unique opportunity to give a platform to African American contributions that have long been overlooked.”

According to Revelations partners, Freeman and McCreary: “We’ve been producing together for almost 25 years and have hundreds of fascinating subjects for this ongoing series. And it’s well past time that we reveal these trailblazers’ stories to a broader audience!”

Relevé Entertainment is an All3Media America Company.

Relevé Entertainment’s productions include Love & Listings (VH1), The Next Big Thing (BET), Chad Loves Michelle (OWN), My Father’s Daughter (Lifetime), The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime), Fix My Choir (Oxygen), The Sheards (BET), The Sheffields (FYI) and the Oxygen franchise Preachers of LA, Detroit and Atlanta. Earlier this year, Carter executive produced the Lifetime original movie, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, which garnered the network its highest ratings in more than four years. Relevé’s upcoming projects include Mahalia!, a feature film Carter is producing with Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah, which stars Jill Scott and is based on gospel legend and activist Mahalia Jackson. Carter also developed the television and theatrical career of multi-platform superstar Usher. Relevé’s client partnership roster includes Grammy award-winners Michelle Williams, Kierra Sheard and duo Mary Mary, 15-time Grammy winner Kirk Franklin, and celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble. Relevé’s brand partnerships include AT&T, AHF, Walgreens and Honda.