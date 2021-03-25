Morgan Freeman, Alfre Woodard, Trevor Jackson, Common & More Set For Revelations’ ‘Hate To See You Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Freeman, Alfre Woodard, Trevor Jackson, Common and Bill Burr are set to star in Revelations Entertainment’s Hate to See You Go.

The Ben Tishler directed feature, which he co-wrote with Rob Stone, tells the story of Sonny Bell (Freeman), an aging Chicago Blues musician, who refuses to retire and defiantly hits the road with his band for one last long-shot to keep doing the only thing that makes them all feel truly alive––play Blues. The story is inspired by Stone’s experiences touring and playing harmonica with many of blues music’s most revered artists.

Freeman will produce with his longtime Revelations Entertainment partner Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi of Revelations along with Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley of ID8 Multimedia and Jon Levin of Sustainable Imagination. Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Entertainment have also joined forces to executive produce.

Tishler is a Sports Emmy Award-winning doc director of 2008’s Calzaghe/Jones 24/7 and he’ll be making his feature directorial debut here. He is repped by manager Jon Levin.

Freeman won an Oscar for his Supporting Actor turn in Clint Eastwood’s 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby. He counts five Oscar nominations overall, a Golden Globe Best actor drama win for Driving Miss Daisy, as well as the 2012 Cecil B. DeMille Award and is two-time Primetime Emmy nominee. Freeman is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Woodard, who is repped by ICM, Circle of Confusion, and Gochman Law, received a Supporting Actress nomination for 1983’s Cross Creek. She’s a three-time Golden Globe nominee who won for 1997’s Miss Evers’ Boys in the Best Actress TV Miniseries/Movie category, and a 17 Emmy nominated and four-time winner. Recent feature credits include Clemency, Disney’s $1.65 billion-grossing The Lion King, Captain America: Civil War, Annabelle, 12 Years a Slave, Sony/Netflix’s upcoming Fatherhood and on the TV side Marvel’s Luke Cage and Fox’s Empire.

Trevor Jackson plays Aaron Jackson on the comedy series Grown-ish and Black-ish. He starred in such movies as Someday Isles, Superfly, and Juveniles. He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Common won an Oscar for his song “Glory”, which he shared with John Legend, from the 2014 movie Selma. His recent feature credits include Ocean’s Eight, Girls Trip, Suicide Squad, John Wick: Chapter 2, The Informer, and he’ll star in the upcoming movies El Tonto, Alice, and Nine Lives. He is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Stand-up comedian, podcaster and actor Bill Burr created and stars in the Netflix animated comedy series F Is For Family, played Patrick Kuby in AMC’s Breaking Bad and bounty hunter Migs Mayfeld in Disney+ hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He starred in Judd Apatow’s King of Staten Island last summer and can be seen next in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty.

Freeman and McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment produced the hit CBS Sunday night series Madam Secretary, starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly. Revelations’ film credits include the Award-winning Invictus, 5 Flights Up and the groundbreaking documentary film about cancer, The C Word. Recent accolades include an Emmy nomination for The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, three Emmy award nominations for Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman, a Peabody Award for the ESPN 30 for 30 episode The 16th Man and two Oscar nominations for Invictus.