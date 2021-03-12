Monkee Micky Dolenz To Pay Tribute To Bandmate Michael Nesmith On New Album

For Micky Dolenz, it’s a case of Monkee see, Monkee do. The drummer of the Monkees and one-time Circus Boy television star is releasing a new record, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, a tribute to songs bandmate Michael Nesmith wrote throughout his career.

Dolenz’s first new solo studio album in nine years will be released by the UK’s 7A Records worldwide on May 21 and is produced by Nesmith’s son, Christian Nesmith.

Michael Nesmith and Dolenz had planned to tour in 2020 as An Evening with the Monkees, but saw that go up in flames because of the pandemic. The are remounting those plans this month and later this year in theaters in the US and Canada.

As a recording group, The Monkees sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and outsold the Beatles and the Rolling Stones between 1967-1968.

“I don’t know where the idea came from, maybe from my friend Harry Nilsson and his Nilsson Sings Newman album,” Dolenz said about the project. “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, Dolenz Sings Nesmith’”.

The new album features songs written from the Michael Nesmith & The First National Band albums, as well as a few Monkees deep cuts.

The album will be released on 180g Coloured Vinyl, on CD, as well as on all digital platforms.