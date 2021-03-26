Monica Rodman Promoted At Universal Television Alternative Studio

Universal Television Alternative Studio, which is behind series such as The Titan Games and Making It, has promoted Monica Rodman.

Rodman, who was previously Senior Vice President, Alternative Development, has been upped to Executive Vice President, Alternative Development.

She will continue to oversee all development across Universal Television Alternative Studio and will work closely with the studio’s roster of talent including Dwayne Johnson, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler.

In addition to The Titan Games and Making It, Rodman has overseen projects including Songland and World of Dance as well as Fallon’s upcoming series That’s My Jam.

She has also spearheaded the company’s annual event Diversity Unscripted, which connects a group of diverse showrunners to executives across NBCU.

She joined Universal in 2015 as Vice President of Development and prior to that, her credits included The Celebrity Apprentice, Fashion Star and Judge Judy.

Rodman reports to UTAS President Toby Gorman.

Gorman said, “As a pillar of the team, Monica has played an integral role in the success of the Alternative Studio from day one. She has a hand in every project that comes through our doors and we’re fortunate to have her continued leadership across our development slate. Monica has a deep understanding of our brand and audience, which is a big reason for the rapid global expansion of our business.”