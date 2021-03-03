Momo Rodriguez Joins ‘Mayans M.C.’; Thom Scott II To Recur On ‘Saints & Sinners’

Momo Rodriguez has joined the cast of FX’s Mayans M.C. in a recurring role.
Rodriguez will appear in seven of the 10 episodes of the third season. Details about his role are being kept under wraps.
Rodriguez is also a stand-up comedian and a comedy writer. He is also a producer on George Lopez’s Netflix special We’ll Do It For Half.
Mayans M.C. premieres March 16 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of its third season.
He is repped by Hg5 Entertainment.
Thom Scott II is set to join the fifth season of Saints & Sinners which debuts April 11 on Bounce.
Scott will play Dr. Ross, a gifted physician who specializes in groundbreaking experimental medical procedures to ensure successful treatments by any means.
Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder.
Scott’s recently appeared in the BET+ faith-based movie Redeemed starring Keshia Knight Pulliam. Scott will also appear Untitled Goonies Re-enactment Project” pilot and will appear in the upcoming movie Southern Gospel coming. His other credits include television’s Atlanta, American Soul and A Question of Faith.
Scott is repped by Atlanta Models & Talent.
