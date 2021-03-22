CBS Sets ‘Mom’ & ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ End Dates Amid 2020-21 Finales

CBS on Monday revealed the season finale dates for it 2020-21 series, including setting the series finale dates for its long-running sitcom Mom and its drama series NCIS: New Orleans.

Mom, which stars Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney, will wrap its eight-season run on Thursday, May 13, bringing an end to the network’s longest-running comedy series currently on the air. The news of the last season came in February amid the final season the latest two-year pickup for the Chuck Lorre-produced multi-camera comedy.

Also coming up at the end of this season was the current contract for Janney, who became the series’ sole lead after the exit of Anna Faris last summer.

As for NCIS: New Orleans, the second spinoff of the NCIS franchise, it will conclude its seventh and final season on Sunday, May 23. It will be the 155th episode of the show, which stars and sis executive produced by Scott Bakula. Created by the late Gary Glasberg, NCIS: New Orleans revolves around the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in the Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence.

Both Mom and NCIS: New Orleans were originally to air their series finales a week before the new dates that were unveiled today.

Here are the season-finale dates for all of CBS’ scripted and non-scripted fare in 2020-21:

Wednesday, April 14

8-9 PM: TOUGH AS NAILS (Second Season Finale)

Friday, April 30

8-9 PM: MACGYVER (Fifth Season Finale)

Friday, May 7

9-10 PM: MAGNUM P.I. (Third Season Finale)

Thursday, May 13

8-8:30 PM: YOUNG SHELDON (Fourth Season Finale)

9-9:30 PM: MOM (Series Finale)

9:30 PM: B POSITIVE (First Season Finale)

Friday, May 14

9-11 PM: BLUE BLOODS (Two-Hour 11th Season Finale)

Monday, May 17

8-8:30 PM: THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Third Season Finale)

8:30-9 PM: BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Second Season Finale)

10-11 PM: BULL (Fifth Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 19

9-10 PM: SEAL TEAM (Fourth Season Finale)

10-11 PM: S.W.A.T. (Fourth Season Finale)

Sunday, May 23

8-9 PM: THE EQUALIZER (First Season Finale)

9-10 PM: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Finale)

10-11 PM: NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Finale)

Monday, May 24

9-10 PM: ALL RISE (Second Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 25

8-9 PM: NCIS (18th Season Finale)

9-10 PM: FBI (Third Season Finale)

10-11 PM: FBI: MOST WANTED (Second Season Finale)