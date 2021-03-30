Production Begins In The Netherlands On Horror ‘Moloch’, XYZ Boards Sales & Splendid Takes Benelux

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway in the Netherlands on director Nico van den Brink’s debut feature Moloch, which has been boarded for world sales by XYZ Films. Splendid Film has taken distribution rights in Benelux.

In the horror-thriller, 38-year-old Betriek lives at the edge of a peat bog in the North of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek sets out to find an explanation. The more she digs, the more she becomes convinced that she is being hunted by something ancient. Today, we can reveal a first look image from the movie.

The Dutch-language pic is being produced by Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg for NL Film in Amsterdam. Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray are executive-producing for XYZ. Cast is being kept under wraps.

Van den Brink has previously garnered attention for his shorts. One of those, The Burden, also produced by NL Film, is currently in development as an English-language feature that will be van den Brink’s second film, with James Wan and Sam Raimi producing.

Screenplay for Moloch comes from van den Brink and Daan Bakker, from a story by van den Brink with additional support from Jaap Peter Enderle.

Genre specialist XYZ’s recent sales slate includes Stowaway, The Trip, Prisoners Of The Ghostland and SXSW horror Gaia. Film, TV and digital content outfit NL Film, one of the leading producers in the Netherlands, is a label of Banijay Benelux.