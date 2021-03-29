‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ Renewed For Season 2 At PBS Masterpiece; A+E Networks International Drops Out

Victorian London’s first-ever female detective will continue to crack cases after PBS Masterpiece renewed Miss Scarlet and The Duke for a second season.

However, A+E Networks International, which launched the series as its first global scripted co-production has exited the project.

The drama, which stars Kate Phillips in the titular role and Stuart Martin as her childhood friend and potential love interest Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington, is coming back after 8M people tuned in to see the first season, which launched on the public broadcaster in January.

The series launched as part of Masterpiece’s 50th anniversary lineup with some 3.6M viewers streaming it digitally.

Created by Grantchester writer Rachael New, who also showruns, the six-episode series stars Phillips as Eliza Scarlet. When Eliza’s father dies, he leaves her penniless in a time where marriage is her only option for financial security. But the headstrong Eliza is determined to find another way. Luckily, she has an ace up her bonnet – her father’s business – a private detective agency. Eliza knows all the tricks of the trade but as a genteel 19th century lady she’s never been allowed to put them into practice. To operate in this man’s world, she needs a partner. Step forward Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, played by Stuart Martin (Medici), who is also known as “The Duke;” drinker, gambler and womaniser. Eliza and The Duke strike up a mismatched, fiery relationship that will crackle and smoulder with sexual tension as they team up to solve crime in the murkiest depths of 1880’s London.

The second season will air in the U.S. in 2022. It is now a co-production between Element 8 Entertainment and Masterpiece in association with Patrick Irwin and Todd Berger. New and Ben Edwards are writers with Steve Hughes as lead director. PBS Distribution will sell globally.

“Miss Scarlet and The Duke was an instant fan favorite,” said Susanne Simpson, executive producer of Masterpiece. “Our audience couldn’t resist its light-hearted tone and the appealing characters so wonderfully portrayed by Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin. We’re delighted the show will return for a second season.”

Rachael New said, “I’m absolutely thrilled at the news that Miss Scarlet and The Duke will be back for a season two. I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it’s going to be a cracking season. The fans are going to love it.”

“We have found our dream partners in Masterpiece and PBS Distribution,” added Patricia Lenahan Ishimoto, Managing Partner, Element 8. “They have embraced the series and given us the gift of creative license to continue to unfold the magic that Rachael New has so thoughtfully crafted for Eliza, Duke and their eclectic band of friends. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for them.”