Minnie Driver Partners With iHeartMedia For “Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver” Podcast

Minnie Driver brings her curiosity to the podcast world, partnering with iHeartMedia to launch Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver.

In her intimate talk show-style podcast, the Will & Grace and Speechless actress will ask an array of celebrity guests the same seven “mini” questions to uncover larger truths and help listeners understand themselves and the world around us. Driver explores: How are we the same? How are we different? How do we become who we are? What does it mean to be human? Each week, Driver will sit down with expert and trailblazers across a variety of disciplines, including Viola Davis, Dave Grohl, Jeremy O. Harris, Ronana Farrow, Alan Cumming and more.

“I have wanted to share this crazy idea for a podcast for such a long time,” said Driver. “I question everything about the world around me, and I’m so excited to share these questions I’ve discovered and host these conversations that can help other people find happiness, self-love and belonging, too.”  

Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will premiere March 24, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Listen to the podcast trailer here

