Mindy Kaling Joins ‘Monsters At Work’ Animated Series On Disney+

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 9: Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: CraSH/imageSPACE/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Mindy Kaling will lend her voice to Monsters At Work, Disney+’s upcoming animated series, a follow-up series inspired by Pixar’s Oscar-winning Monsters, Inc.

Kaling will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka “MIFT”). Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will return to the franchise to reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

As previously announced, Billy Crystal and John Goodman return to reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Starring alongside Feldman and Kaling as part of the MIFT crew is Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

In addition to Crystal, Goodman and Hunt, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue). Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) is producer, and Kat Good (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Steve Anderson (Meet the Robinsons) serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) also served as director on some of the earlier episodes.

Monsters At Work will begin streaming Friday, July 2, exclusively on Disney+.

Kaling is repped by CAA, 3Arts and Ziffren Law. Hunt is repped by WME and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel Law.