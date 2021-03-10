‘In The Lost Lands’, With Milla Jovovich & Dave Bautista, Sells Out For FilmNation At The Virtual EFM

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation has sold out international rights to In the Lost Lands at the virtual European Film Market, booking a string of multimillion-dollar presales for the fantasy-adventure movie.

Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) are set to star in the Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil) film, which is based on the short story by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.

Big deals have closed for the UK (Studiocanal), Germany/Switzerland (Constantin), France (Metropolitan Film Export), Australia/New Zealand (Roadshow Distribution), CIS (Volga Films), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Lat Am/Spain/Portugal (Sun Distribution Group) and Eastern Europe (Vertical).

Pacts have also been secured in Scandinavia (Mis Label), South Korea/Vietnam (Noori), Benelux (The Searchers), Middle East (Italia Film), Baltic States (ACME), Czech Republic and Slovakia (AQS), Greece/Cyprus (Spentzos), Hong Kong (Intercontinental), Iceland (Sam Film), India/Pakistan (Multivision), Indonesia (PT Amero MF), Israel (LEV Cinemas), Malaysia (Metropolis), Philippines (Pioneer Films), Singapore (Shaw Renters PTE), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Thailand (M Pictures Co. Ltd), and Turkey (BG Film).

The $55M-plus budgeted project is now fully financed out of international.

The movie will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape shifting, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the “Lost Lands,” Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that is said to explore the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Anderson co-scripts with Constantin Werner. Producers are Jeremy Bolt, Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner, through their production company Dream Bros Entertainment, and Constantin Werner. CAA Media Finance represents domestic rights. Shoot date has yet to be set.

While Netflix has made some splashy deals at the EFM, including a record pact for Christian Bale starrer The Pale Blue Eye, In The Lost Lands is one of a handful of marquee projects that indie distributors were able to keep for themselves.