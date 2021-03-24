Miley Cyrus Celebrates 15 Years Of ‘Hannah Montana’ With Letter To Disney Channel “Alter Ego”

Miley Cyrus reminisced on the best of both worlds in a letter celebrating Hannah Montana‘s 15th anniversary. Cyrus, who rose to fame as the titular character in the Disney Channel series, shared her ode to Hannah Montana on Twitter.

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands,” Cyrus wrote to her television persona.

She continued paying tribute, recognizing how her time on-screen as the international pop star served as a “rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.” She reminisced on the many memorable backstage moments, her on-screen family and more.

Cyrus starred on Hannah Montana as Miley Stewart and her superstar persona from 2006 to 2011, alongside co-stars Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, Jason Earles and father Billy Ray Cyrus, who also starred as her on-screen father.

After Cyrus posted pictures of the letter penned on Hannah Montana stationary, the pop star herself responded to the singer’s tweet.

“Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade,” the official Hannah Montana Twitter account responded.

See Cyrus’ letter and the Hannah Montana response below.