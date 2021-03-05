Mike Pence To Narrate Rush Limbaugh Special For Fox Nation Streaming Service

Former Vice President Mike Pence will narrate a four-part limited series on the life of Rush Limbaugh for Fox News Media’s subscription streaming service Fox Nation.

The four-part series is called the Age of Rush, and will drop on March 10. Pence is a former radio host himself, and others featured in the project include Limbaugh’s producer, James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley,” as well as radio hosts Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Mark Steyn and Larry Elder. Also contributing to the special will be Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer, MediaBuzz’s host Howard Kurtz and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich.

According to Fox News, the special will be divided into four parts: “The Spoken Word,” focusing on Limbaugh’s first big break when he got his radio show; “Revolution,” focusing on his impact on the 1994 midterms; “Rise of the New Right,” zeroing in on the Obama years; and “A Blessed Life,” detailing his battle with lung cancer. Pence’s narration was recorded recently.

After the radio host’s death last month, Pence told Fox News that he was inspired to go into talk radio by Limbaugh and even described himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” Limbaugh’s death also triggered a wave of stories about outrageous comments he made through the years on his show, including sexist remarks about Sandra Fluke that resulted in a loss of sponsors and stations. Limbaugh, who often called feminists “feminazis,” apologized, a rarity in a career history of controversial remarks.

Limbaugh’s show launched in radio syndication in August, 1988 on 56 stations, but he became one of the most influential conservative voices in the media landscape. As of last year his show aired on more than 600 stations.

Fox News devoted extensive coverage to Limbaugh’s death, and showed a special the following Sunday night, Feb. 21.