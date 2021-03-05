‘Holidate’ Star Mikaela Hoover Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Mikaela Hoover has inked with Buchwald. Most recently, Hoover appeared in Netflix’s holiday hit, , opposite Emma Roberts and Kristen Chenoweth. The film was the top-streamed item in its debut weekend.

She will next appear in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, as well as the upcoming Netflix feature, Love Hard opposite Nina Dobrev. Hoover’s film credits include Guardians Of The Galaxy, Super, The Belko Experiment and Airplane Mode.

Her television credits include TBS’ The Guest Book, Lucifer, 2 Broke Girls and The League among others. Hoover continues to be represented by Vault Entertainment and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.