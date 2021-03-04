Mika Abdalla, Jake Short To Star In Teen Comedy ‘Sex Appeal’ From American High & Hulu

Following the releases of Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, American High is once again teaming with Hulu for its next feature, Sex Appeal, a team comedy which is being toplined by actors Mika Abdalla (Project Mc2) and Jake Short (All Night).

The producers have tapped first-time feature director Talia Osteen to direct the pic, based on a script by Tate Hanyok.

The plot follows Avery Hansen-White who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality. Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett are producing for American High with Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar of Nickel City and Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment.

American High founder Garelick enlisted Osteen to direct after being impressed by her short film, The Shabbos Goy, which screened at the Just For Laughs film festival in 2019. Osteen, repped by Greenspan Kohan and 3 Arts Entertainment, also directed the documentary Blindsided and was a writer on the television series Cougar Town.

Abdalla is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group, manager Kanica Suy, and attorney Matt Rosen, while Short is repped by More/Medavoy, Greene & Associates, and Morris Yorn Barnes.