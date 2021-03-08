Michelle Obama To Appear On ‘The Tonight Show’ & ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ To Promote ‘Waffles & Mochi’

UPDATE: The former First Lady is also appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday March 16. Late-night talent wars, anyone?

ORIGINAL: Michelle Obama is back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week.

She will appear on the NBC late-night show on Thursday March 18 to promote her upcoming Netflix kids’ show Waffles and Mochi.

Obama, who will appear virtually, has appeared regularly on The Tonight Show, starting with appearances under former host Jay Leno and then under Fallon. She has performed sketches with the likes of Will Ferrell, showcased the Evolution of Mom Dancing and did a game of Catchphrase, competing against Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Waffles and Mochi, which launches on March 16, follows the adventures of two puppets who have a dream to learn to cook fresh food from around the world with the help of Obama, a magical shopping cart and celebrity guests. It features guests such as Common and Zach Galifianakis and is produced in collaboration with the Partnership for a Healthier America.

Related Story Late-Night Laughs: "Offensive, Bombastic & Satirical" Ziwe Punches Up To Break Through As New Voices Rise In World Of Variety

Other Tonight guests on March 18 include NPR’s Guy Raz and musical guest Edie Brickell and New Bohemians. They join a slew of other upcoming guests announced today including Amy Poehler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Desus & Mero and Jennifer Garner.

Listings:

Monday, March 8: Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones.

Tuesday, March 9: Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani.

Wednesday, March 10: Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione.

Thursday, March 11: Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker.

Friday, March 12: Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and musical guest Freddie Gibbs.

Monday, March 15: John Oliver, Brian Tyree Henry and musical guest Japanese Breakfast.

Tuesday, March 16: Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch and musical guest ROSÉ.

Wednesday, March 17: Desus & Mero, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo.

Thursday, March 18: Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guest Edie Brickell and New Bohemians.