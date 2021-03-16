Michelle Obama Tries To Convince Jimmy Kimmel’s Daughter To Eat Vegetables Ahead of ‘Kimmel’ Appearance

Michelle Obama’s bringing her healthy eating initiatives to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In a clip promoting Obama’s upcoming late-night appearance, the former First Lady meets Jimmy Kimmel’s his daughter, Jane, who is reluctant to try vegetables. When Obama asks why she’s hesitant to try the veggies, Jane responds.

“I don’t really like to try new things,” she tells the Becoming author.

Like Jane, the Waffles + Mochi executive producer shares that she didn’t like to eat vegetables when she was a young child. After drawing from her own experience to connect with Kimmel’s daughter, Obama shares some advice.

“I learned when you try something new, just try it, that you open up your taste buds and that you’ll like a whole bunch of new things,” she said. “Can I get you to try, just try, a vegetable?”

Kimmel brings out a plate of carrots but, even despite the encouraging words from Obama, Jane refuses.

“No way, I cant,” she said.

Before her Kimmel appearance Obama caught attention for her comments about the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry controversy. On NBC’s Today show, Obama told Jenna Bush Hager that she wasn’t surprised to hear Markle’s remarks about race and discrimination with the royal family.

“Race isn’t a new construct for people of color. So it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings, to have them articulated,” she said.

Michelle Obama will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight. Watch the promo below.