MGM/UA Develops TV Series On Judo World Champions Saeid Mollaei & Sagi Muki

EXCLUSIVE: MGM/UA Television and Israel’s Tadmor Entertainment are developing a scripted television series based on the lives of judo world champions Saeid Mollaei and Sagi Muki.

The two companies have acquired the life rights to the duo and are working with the International Judo Federation to develop the series, which will feature exclusive footage of the athletes. A documentary about the pair is also in production.

Here’s the logline: “The incredible true story of Iranian Saeid Mollaei, one of history’s bravest athletes, who despite threats from his handlers, refused to give in and chose to compete against his friend Sagi Muki from Israel.

“As a result, Mollaei was forced to flee from his country and live as a refugee in Germany. Soon these two incredible judokas will meet on the mat for the first time during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. This is a story of bravery, friendship against all odds, and the true spirit of sport.”

The judo series is the second project to come out of MGM/UA’s first-look deal with Tadmor. They are also making Eichmann – The Devil Speaks, which will premiere in December on Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN.

MGM/UA Television president Steve Stark said: “Sagi Muki and Saeid Mollaei are both inspiring and groundbreaking athletes whose rivalry and impossible friendship has transcended the world of judo to captivate sports fans and hearts across the globe.”