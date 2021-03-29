Mercedes De La Cruz Joins Hallmark Channel’s ‘Right In Front Of Me’; ‘Upload’ Casts Mackenzie Cardwell

Mercedes de la Cruz (Lonestar Christmas) is set as a lead opposite Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini in Right In Front Of Me, Hallmark Channel’s upcoming rom-com. Written by Julie Sherman Wolfe and directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, Right In Front Of Me revolves around Carly (Parrish), the owner of a bridal styling business, gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is. The movie, part of Hallmark Channel’s “Spring Fling” programming event this spring, premieres Saturday, April 17. De La Cruz plays Carly’s assistant and friend Jennifer, an efficient woman with a keen sense of humor who is well aware of Carly’s previous romantic disasters. De La Cruz most recently co-starred in Lonestar Christmas for Lifetime. She also appeared in Supernatural, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Get Shorty and opposite Freddie Highmore in Bates Motel. De La Cruz is repped by Melisse Kelly at CUE Management.

Mackenzie Cardwell (Little Fish) is set for a recurring role in season 2 of Greg Daniels’ Amazon comedy series Upload. Created by Daniels, Upload , starring Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. Cardwell plays Tinsley, a new temp customer service angel at the Horizen “Lakeview” center in Brooklyn. Cardwell was most recently seen in the feature Little Fish, alongside Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. Previous credits include a recurring role on the Epic drama series Get Shorty, Sundance TV miniseries Unspeakable, Somewhere Between for ABC, and supporting roles in the features Death of a Cheerleader for Lifetime and Words and Pictures with Clive Owen and Juliette Binoche. She’s repped by Brave Artists Management.