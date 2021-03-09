Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ITV Suffers $215M Blow To Earnings In Covid-Ravaged Year; BritBox Hits 2.6M Subscribers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Blockbuster Oprah Winfrey Interview Scores Massive 11.3M Viewers For ITV In The UK

Meghan Markle
CBS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s brutally honest interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by 11.3 million viewers in the UK on Monday night.

ITV broadcast the two-hour special, which it acquired last week following what CEO Carolyn McCall described as a “frenzied” bidding war. The show averaged 11.3M from 9PM, peaking with 12.3M, according to overnight BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

That makes it the biggest TV show of the year in Britain, beating the final of The Masked Singer, which was watched by 8.6M last month. It trounced all other shows on Monday, with a BBC News bulletin’s 6.1M viewers at 6.30PM coming closest.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry’s 11.3M viewers compares with 17.1M for CBS’s broadcast in the U.S. As my colleague Dominic Patten pointed out, that’s more eyeballs than last September’s Primetime Emmys and last week’s Golden Globes put together.

More follows.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad