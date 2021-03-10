Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview To Re-Air Friday As CBS Reschedules ‘MacGyver’, ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Blue Bloods’ Originals

CBS said today it will re-air Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Friday, March 12 from 8-10 PM ET/PT.

The special replaces original episodes of MacGyver, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, which normally air at 8 PM, 9 PM and 10 PM ET/PT, respectively, on Friday night, and will be rescheduled. The network will air an encore episode of Silence of the Lambs prequel series Clarice at 10 PM ET/PT following the interview special.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special originally aired Sunday, March 7, drawing 17.8 million viewers, the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special during the current 2020-2021 season, and for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020, according to Nielsen Live+same day ratings.

Through Monday, the special has been seen by more than 49.1 million viewers worldwide, and that number continues to grow.