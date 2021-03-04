Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of “Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us” In New Promo For Oprah Winfrey Interview On CBS

CBS tonight dropped a new promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry, its upcoming two-hour special featuring the American talk show queen interviewing the British Royal couple, in which Markle launches a new salvo in the duo’s ongoing war with the Buckingham Palace. In the promo, Oprah Winfrey asks Markle about the Royals’ reaction to her “speaking her truth” in the interview.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle says in the interview, which was filmed last month. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.” (Watch the video above)

The new promo comes amid a media storm in the U.K. involving the former Suits star following the release of CBS’ first two Oprah with Meghan and Harry promos on Sunday night, which teased bombshell revelations. It comes on the heels of an explosive report in The Times Of London, alleging possible “bullying” behavior by Markle in 2018. The Sussexes denounced the story as a “smear campaign” ahead of the Oprah interview while the Buckingham Palace announced that they were launching an investigation into the claims.

Only Winfrey and Prince Harry spoke in the first two promos. “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” Winfrey said at one point. She also was seen asking the duo whether they were “silent or silenced” and inquiring about “a breaking point,” likely in connection to their decision to leave the U.K.

Harry referenced the fate of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he said. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago. Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we have each other.”

Per CBS, the interview will see Winfrey speak with Markle about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two will be joined by Prince Harry, as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. The interview comes a year after the couple moved to the US and became independent from the Royal family.

Since they have relocated to California, the pair have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. The Queen recently stripped them of royal patronages after a one-year review of the so-called “Megxit” deal, in which the couple wanted to step back from public life, but still serve and retain some privileges. Reports indicate Queen Elizabeth declared that the “half-in, half-out” approach would not compatible with the established protocols for the monarchy.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs from 8 PM-10 PM Sunday, March 7. The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery. Brian Piotrowicz is co-executive producer.