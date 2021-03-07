Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift Among Performers For 63rd Annual Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are among the music icons who will take the stage at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards next Sunday.

The music ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will feature a handful of performances by music’s top artists including BTS, Haim, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Post Malone. Additional performers are Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Maren Morris.

Additionally, the annual awards show will pay tribute to independent venues, that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Café, in New York City’s the Apollo Theater and Nashville’s The Station Inn will present awards for various categories throughout the night.

Leading the nominations is Beyoncé. The Grammy-winning “Black Parade” singer and Black Is King director has racked up a total of nine nominations in eight categories. She’s up for record of the year for “Black Parade” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” Artists also topping the nominations are Dua Lipa, Swift and Roddy Ricch, with six noms a piece. See the complete list of nominations here.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Fulwell 73 Productions produces the show for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.

Watch the latest Grammys promo announcing the full performers lineup above.