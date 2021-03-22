Meat Loaf Preps Relationship Competition Series ‘I Would Do Anything For Love… But I Won’t Do That’ With Nobody’s Hero

EXCLUSIVE: Meat Loaf is preparing to run right into hell and back with a TV competition series based on his iconic 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

The artist, born Michael Lee Aday, has sealed a pact with Nobody’s Hero, the production company set up by Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash, two of the creatives behind Netflix’s Nailed It!, to develop a relationship competition series.

Maybe he’s crazy, but it’s true that Meat Loaf, who will exec produce the project, will feature as the ethereal figure behind the madness. He will pull the strings in the show, which will see couples compete in a variety of comedic physical games designed to reveal how well they can work together and how much they really trust and believe in each other – all to a soundtrack of classic hits, performed live in studio by the original artists as well as new stars.

Created by Potts and Nash, the series will be produced by Nobody’s Hero via the label’s overall deal with ITV America.

In each episode, two couples will put their relationship on the line for the show’s cash prize. After two rounds of absurd and sometimes frightening physical contests, inspired and accompanied by ballads, the couple on top will advance to the ‘Endgame’, where their faith in each other will undergo the ultimate challenge.

It comes nearly thirty years after his enigmatic hit, written by Jim Steinman, had fans wondering what Meat Loaf wouldn’t do. The song, which was released in August 1993, was the first single from his album Bat Out Of Hell: Back Into Hell, which reignited his career and reached number one in 28 countries.

Potts and Nash, who already have series in the works with platforms including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, are currently taking it out to market. Expect this one to find love with the non-scripted buyers, and watch what they’ll do to snap it up.

“For the most part, we want to create shows that are funny, clever and buzzworthy, but two out of three ain’t bad,” said Potts and Nash.

“You took the words right out of my mouth,” added Meat Loaf.