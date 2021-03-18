Maya Rudolph To Headline Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour comedy series starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph and created by Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

photo: Ramona Rosales, courtesy photo

The untitled series reunites the trio who worked together on the 2018 Amazon comedy series Forever, also created by Yang and Hubbard and starring Saturday Night Live alums Rudolph and Fred Armisen.

On the new Apple series, Rudolph will play Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

Creators/writers Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with the company’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Additionally, Dave Becky executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group where Yang and Hubbard have had overall deals, will serve as the studio.

This is the latest Apple comedy series headlined by an SNL former/current star, along the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award-winning Ted Lasso, toplined by Jason Sudeikis; and the upcoming The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell; and Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong.

Last year, Rudolph became a rare double acting Emmy winner in the same year for her guest appearances on SNL as Kamala Harris and her voiceover work on Netflix’s Big Mouth. She is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

This marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang, joining Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series, Little America, also from Uni TV. Parks & Recreation alum Yang won a writing Emmy Award for Netflix’s Master Of None, shared with Aziz Ansari, with whom he co-created the comedy series. He is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Fellow Parks & Rec alum Hubbard won a writing Emmy for NBC’s 30 Rock and shared in the show’s Outstanding Comedy Series win. He also worked on NBC’s Superstore. Hubbard is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.