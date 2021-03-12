Matthew McConaughey Considering Texas Governor Run

In what would be something of a career twist, Matthew McConaughey says he is seriously considering a move into politics with a campaign to become the next governor of his home state of Texas.

The actor made the comments on the Crime Stoppers of Houston’s The Balanced Voice podcast, telling host Rania Mankarious that running against incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who is up for re-election next year, was a “true consideration”.

“What is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my category in the next chapter of my life I am going into now?” McConaughey commented on the show.

The claim is a reversal of the stance he took when grilled by Stephen Colbert on the topic back in November, when the actor said he had “no plans to do that right now”. He also told another podcast last year that any election bid would be “up to the people”.

The True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club star has been branching out in recent years, including releasing a book, Greenlights, last year. The unconventional memoir explored McConaughey’s mantra for living and made several claims that rankled some political commenters. When promoting the book, he made headlines with his comments on the “illiberal left” and cancel culture.

