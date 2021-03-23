Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ Virtual Concert Benefit Raises Nearly $8 Million For Those Affected By Winter Storm

The We’re Texas virtual benefit concert organized by Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey to raise money for victims of last month’s devastating winter storm in Texas has raised $7.7 million, with donations still coming in after its premiere Sunday on YouTube and Spectrum News 1.

Proceeds will go towards the continued support to those affected by the storm through the McConaugheys’ just keep livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund.

The lauded virtual event has been seen by people all around the world on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube Channel and Spectrum News 1 in Texas. Since its premiere, more then half a million people have tuned into to watch the concert and the all-star list of stars in attendance.

The event included musical performances by Texas natives, residents and supporters including: Charlie Sexton, Clint Black, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Willie Nelson; and special appearances from Alex Bregman, Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Clayton Kershaw, Colt McCoy, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Jordan Spieth, Liza Koshy, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Troy Aikman and Woody Harrelson.

You can still see the full video and donate here.

Winter storms have been tough all across the country, with Texas especially taking a hard hit, and as someone who has let it be known how much he loves his home state, McConaughey was quick to act to help those in need. Their efforts have been in providing support for those lacking basic necessities trying to recover and rebuild. While power has been restored for most of the millions of residents who lost it, broken water lines and other damage have left many without access to food, clean water and other critical resources.

Visit jklivinFoundation.org to donate or learn other ways to help.

The virtual event was possible due to generous contributions from founding sponsors Dell Technologies, Reliant, an NRG company, and Salesforce, as well as support from 8VC; ACL Live at The Moody Theater; American Airlines; AT&T; Austin FC; Breyer Capital; Bumble; Camping World; Chris Parvin & White Rhino Coffee; Dallas Cowboys/Gene and Jerry Jones Family/NFL Foundation; Gallery Furniture; Dallas Stars; Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club; Google.org; H-E-B; JP’s Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation; Lincoln Dealerships of Texas; Magnolia Foundation; Mark Cuban; The Moody Foundation; PullSpark Productions; Q2; San Antonio Spurs; Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation; Tom Thumb, Randalls & Albertsons; Tracey & Bill Marshall; Troy Aikman; Vivi Nevo, Waste Management; Whataburger; Whitney & Michael Herd; Whole Foods and Wood Foundation.