Mattel Teams With Mission Control For ‘Barbie Fashion Battle’ Competition Series

Mattel expands its television program slate with the development of Barbie Fashion Battle. The iconic toy brand has teamed with Mission Control Media for the competition show centered amed at discovering the next generation of designers.

Barbie Fashion Battle features 12 up-and-coming adult designers who will be divided into two separate fashion houses, each led by a celebrity fashion icon. The contestants will create miniature high-fashion collections for Barbie. The winner will receive a cash prize as well as the opportunity to design a line of Barbie doll fashions for Mattel Creations.

The fashion competition series adds to Mattel’s entertainment slate inspired by popular toy franchises. This year Mattel announced the animated musical Barbie Princess Adventure and will launch Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday. Barbie Fashion Battle also joins other unscripted projects in development including game shows based on UNO and Whac-A-Mole.

Adam Bonnett, Executive Producer, Mattel Television will lead Barbie Fashion Battle for Mattel Television. Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian will serve as executive producers for Mission Control Media.

“Barbie is one of the most recognized brands in the world so the opportunity to collaborate with Mattel on this fun and creative project has been incredible,” said Smith. “We can’t wait to introduce viewers to this colorful world and see all of the stunning work these fashion designers create.”