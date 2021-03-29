‘Masters Of The Air’: Nate Mann Joins Cast For ‘Band Of Brothers’ Sequel At Apple

Nate Mann is set to join the ensemble cast for Apple Studios’ Masters of the Air, from Playtone and Amblin Television. Austin Butler, Anthony Boyle and Callum Turner are already on board to star. The limited series, which will be produced by the companies, reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman following their Emmy-winning work on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

In the series, which will make its global debut on Apple TV+, Mann will play the lead role of Major Rosie Rosenthal.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series is written by Band of Brothers alumnus John Orloff and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Graham Yost, who are also co-executive producing. Produced by Apple Studios, Spielberg will executive produce through Amblin alongside executive producers Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone.

Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

Masters of the Air is a follow-up to WWII miniseries Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), which the producers made for HBO. Each won the Emmy for Best Limited Series; Band of Brothers won seven total Emmys in 20 nominations, while The Pacific won eight Emmys in 24 nominations. Masters of the Air began development at HBO but shook loose as the outlet was overhauled. Apple secured it quickly.

Best known for his role as young Ray Donovan in the most recent season of the Showtime drama, Mann was also recently tapped for one of the lead roles in the untitled coming-of-age drama from Paul Thomas Anderson.

He is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.