MarVista Entertainment Acquires Prarthana Mohan’s Coming Of Age Pic ‘The Miseducation Of Bindu’ EP’d By Duplass Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: MarVista Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights for the indie coming of age pic The Miseducation of Bindu directed by Prarthana Mohan and executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass.

The young adult feature stars Megan Suri (Atypical, The Brink), David Arquette (Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed), Priyanka Bose (Lion), Phillip Labes (I Ship It) and Gordon Winarick (Gotham). The story follows a bullied Indian teen who forges her mother’s signature to test out of high school. When she discovers she must pay a test fee by the 7th period, she is left with no choice but to turn to the students she desperately wants to leave.

The Miseducation of Bindu was selected as a winner of Jay and Mark Duplass’ campaign to find America’s Next Generation of Indie Filmmakers. The Duplass brothers partnered with film-focused crowdfunding site Seed&Spark to launch this initiative, aiming to find and bolster filmmaking talent all over the country.

The movie made its debut at the San Diego Film Festival, where Mohan was awarded with the Best First Time Director honor.

“Growing up, it was hard to find stories about kids like me,” said Mohan, who was awarded the Best First Time Director honor at the San Diego Film Festival. “Brown kids don’t always get to be the stars of their own narratives, which is why we wanted to make The Miseducation of Bindu. A story about a young immigrant girl who perseveres and finds her voice in the face of bullies. We are excited to partner with MarVista Entertainment who are known for nurturing female-forward stories, and we cannot wait for audiences to discover Bindu and fall in love with her.”

MarVista Entertainment Head of Marketing & Acquisitions Deena Stern added, “At MarVista, we have always taken pride in supporting female filmmakers with unique voices and perspectives. When I saw The Miseducation of Bindu, I knew right away this was a story we wanted to tell based on the representation, but I also had a strong connection with the performances and the nostalgia of the John Hughes genre movies.”

The acquisition aligns with MarVista’s ongoing commitment to telling more representative stories by fostering diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera.

The Miseducation of Bindu is also executive produced by Edward Timpe and produced by Zachary Spicer, John Armstrong, Gordon Strain and Gloria Bradbury.