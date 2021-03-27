‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’: Jon Hamm To Voice Iron Man, Nathan Fillion Is Wonder Man On Hulu Animated Series – WonderCon@Home

Hulu’s upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., had key reveals today at a WonderCon@Home panel, including the voice casting for some guest roles.

The show premieres May 21 on Hulu. Today at WonderCon, Jordan Blum (cocreator) and Patton Oswalt (cocreator and voice of M.O.D.O.K.) answered fan-submitted questions alongside cast members Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Jon Daly.

The big news included reveals of guest stars Jon Hamm doing the voice of Iron Man, Nathan Fillion voicing Wonder Man, Whoopi Goldberg talking for Poundcakes, and Bill Hader speaking as Angar the Screamer and the Leader.

The full Zoom session and a trailer for the show can be seen here.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground.

Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet. The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.