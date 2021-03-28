‘SNL’: Martin Short Stars As Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff As Chloe Fineman Takes On Ella Emhoff

The Emhoffs got their moment in the SNL spotlight as Martin Short and Chloe Fineman joined Maya Rudolph to lampoon the second family.

Short, who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in season ten in 1984/85, played Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, while Fineman played Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

Short’s Emhoff opened a Passover-inspired sketch by declaring he was shy, before singing his support for his wife – “I want you to know, listen to me girl, I support you”. Rudolph’s Harris called him her “load bearing wall” as they embraced in a rather uncomfortable clench.

Aidy Bryant returned as Ted Cruz, blaming his daughter for scraping Emhoff’s Prius and bringing over Israeli flag cupcakes to their party as they reached across the aisle.

Rudolph, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Harris last year, skewered Cruz’s hair – “I see serial killer on the side”.

Then, Fineman strutted in to play Ella Emhoff, who signed to IMG Models, a week after going viral at the inauguration in her Miu Miu coat. “You may think I look insane, but I assure you I’m the most normal looking girl in Bushwick,” she joked.

Kenan Thompson turned up as Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Alex Moffat made another appearance as the President of the United States, although this time playing J’Biden in Rudolph’s words. Moffat’s Biden brought his troublemaking dog Major with him, who turned out to have it in for Short’s Emhoff.