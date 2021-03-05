Mars Exploration Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ In Works From Amazon Studios, Amblin TV & Film 45

The Mars documentary attacks! Amazon Studios, Film 45, Amblin Television and Tripod Media are co-producing Good Night Oppy, a feature about the Mars exploration rover Opportunity.

Ryan White (Assassins) directs the pic, which is in production and tells the inspirational true story of the veteran interstellar vehicle nicknamed “Oppy” and the bond forged between the robot and the humans that created it. The machine originally was expected to live for only 90 days but ultimately explored the Red Planet for nearly 15 years.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory also is along for the voyage, as is Industrial Light & Magic, which created the visual effects. JPL, which successfully landed Opportunity’s “younger sister” Perseverance on Mars last month, is providing the filmmakers with access and unique footage in the filming of this documentary, along with their scientific expertise and knowledge of Oppy’s mission.

Clint LaVigne will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

A half-dozen bids came from streaming/premium platforms before it lifted off with Amazon.

“It was impossible not to fall in love with the story of Oppy – one of hope, ambition, adventure and exceeded expectations, and an exploration of the special relationship between mankind and technology, which ticked all the boxes for our Amblin brand,” Frank and Falvey said in a statement.

Added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “The innovation and determination that made Oppy’s journey possible, and the spirit of discovery that drives the team at JPL, are an inspiration.”

Frank and Falvey are producing Good Night Oppy along with Film 45’s Brandon Carroll and Matt Goldberg and Tripod Media’s Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White. Stephen Neely and Max Wagner will serve as executive producers.